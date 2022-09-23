Springfield police arrest two after shootings, find ghost guns and fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Eugene and Springfield police responded to two separate reports of shots fired in neighborhoods, the Springfield Police Department said.
According to SPD, the Eugene Police Department first responded to a call of shots fired near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene at about 11:30 p.m. on September 22. Springfield police said the location of the call was close enough to their jurisdiction that some of their officers responded to the Gateway area to render assistance. Moments later, Springfield police said they received calls of a second shooting near the 800 block of Oakdale Avenue. Police said they went to the scene and recovered spent shell casings in the street.
Police say they analyzed evidence and interviewed witnesses, and their investigation led them to the 900 block of Cloverleaf Loop in Springfield. There, police said they were able to arrest Demerick Taylor and Alexis Darnall. Search warrants were later served on their vehicle and home, which police said led to the collection of evidence connected to both shootings.
Police said no wounded victims were found at either scene. Police said they found multiple guns without serial numbers, several semiautomatic assault-rifle-style pistols, and almost a pound of fentanyl pills. Police say Taylor was jailed for unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a warrant for eluding the police in a vehicle. Police add that Darnall was jailed for unlawful possession of a firearm. An investigation is ongoing, and police say more charges are expected.