Springfield police arrest wanted man after spotting him in stolen vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after throwing a powdery substance on a police officer before driving off, the Springfield Police Department reported.
SPD said that at about 12:58 p.m. on May 1 an officer spotted an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a large utility truck in the parking lot of Denny’s at 987 Kruse Way. Police said the officer went to check on the man’s wellbeing, but he woke up as the officer approached. According to police, the officer and the man engaged in a short conversation that ended when the driver threw a powdery substance out of the vehicle and onto the officer before locking the truck’s door.
Police said the driver, later identified as Taylor Robert Mespelt, 22, then sped out of the parking lot and turned northbound onto Gateway Street, driving recklessly. The officer did not try to pursue Mespelt due to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area. However, SPD said they almost immediately got several 911 calls about the vehicle crashing near the intersection of Gateway Street and International Way.
Several officers responded to the crash and were able to spot Mespelt running through a nearby filbert orchard, police said. He was arrested and charged with numerous charges including eluding the police by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run, and several other felony warrants. The utility truck was confirmed to have been stolen from the Salem area earlier that day, police said.