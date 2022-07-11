Springfield Police Department searching for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on July 10.
According to the SPD, Angela Sade Ruiz, 37, was last seen on July 9. She is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say her phone was last contacted in the area of 1225 28th Street in Springfield, but is now turned off. Police add that Ruiz’s 2012 black Honda Civic has not been found.
The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Ruiz. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the SPD at 541-726-3714 or send an email to police@springfield-or.gov.