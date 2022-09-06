Springfield Police Department trains community members to respond to active shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Over four days in August, School Resource Officers from the Springfield Police Department provided training for what to do in the event of an active shooter to employees of Springfield Public Schools and the Willamalane Parks and Recreation District.
SPD says their officers provided A.L.I.C.E. training to over 1500 employees of Willamalane and schools in Springfield. A.L.I.C.E. training is a specialized program geared towards preparing staff for active shooter situations by emphasizing preparedness, quick communication and disrupting an intruder’s ability to attack.
Police said the trainings were comprised of large group presentations that could have over 500 attendees, instructor-lead small group education, and simulated event scenarios. Police said the Eugene Police Department and Lane County Sheriff’s Office helped with the large presentations. Nearly every single Springfield public school employee received training from law enforcement officers. SPD Chief of Police Andrew Shearer said the training would improve the safety of the Springfield community going into the school year.
“The safety of the Springfield community relies on strong partnerships like those that exist today with SPS & Willamalane.” said Chief Shearer. “We are proud of the leadership of School Resource Officers Newton and Amundson in their delivery of training that prepares Willamalane and School staff for these situations.”