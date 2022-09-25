Springfield Police Department's annual Open House returns

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- For the first time in two years, the Springfield Police Department's annual Open House event happened Saturday.
Dozens of people came out to meet the officers, see the department's new patrol cars, and watch drone demonstrations. Police K9s also showed their best tricks to the crowd.
The chief of the Springfield Police Department, Andrew Shearer said anytime there is an opportunity to engage with the community in a fun way, everyone in the department loves getting involved.
"Any opportunity we get to engage with folks in a non-law enforcement fashion where we can just kind of get to know them, talk about something unrelated to police work and answer any of their questions, is a huge opportunity for us and a way for us to build relationships," Shearer said.
Shearer said because he is new to Springfield, this was an opportunity for him to get to know people in the community personally.