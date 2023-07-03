Springfield police dog finds $50,000 worth of fentanyl that was delivered to local business

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Police said a K-9 unit found more than a pound of fentanyl that had been delivered to a local business earlier in June, and an investigation is underway to figure out who sent it.
According to Springfield Police Department, on June 16, police dispatch heard a report of a suspicious package having been received by a local business. K-9 Cash and his handler were sent to inspect the package to determine if it contained illegal substances. SPD said the package contained two bundles, which the K-9 identified as containing illegal substances.
Police said they carefully unwrapped the bundles to find about 500 grams of fentanyl in both powder and packed brick forms. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, according to SPD. Police said fentanyl in powdered form is typically used to produce counterfeit pills and illegal drugs that are then distributed locally.
Springfield police did not elaborate on which business received the package, or what leads they may have on who may have sent it.