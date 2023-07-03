 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Springfield police dog finds $50,000 worth of fentanyl that was delivered to local business

fentanyl crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Police said a K-9 unit found more than a pound of fentanyl that had been delivered to a local business earlier in June, and an investigation is underway to figure out who sent it.

According to Springfield Police Department, on June 16, police dispatch heard a report of a suspicious package having been received by a local business. K-9 Cash and his handler were sent to inspect the package to determine if it contained illegal substances. SPD said the package contained two bundles, which the K-9 identified as containing illegal substances.

Police said they carefully unwrapped the bundles to find about 500 grams of fentanyl in both powder and packed brick forms. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, according to SPD. Police said fentanyl in powdered form is typically used to produce counterfeit pills and illegal drugs that are then distributed locally.

Springfield police did not elaborate on which business received the package, or what leads they may have on who may have sent it.

