Springfield Police dogs and handlers prepare for annual K-9 Competition

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Springfield police are gearing up for their annual K-9 competition, where teams of police dogs and their handlers will compete to be top dog.
The competition will take place at Silke Field at Springfield High School at noon. on Saturday, June 17. The competition involves timed events that include both the dog and the handler, including an agility course, an area search, protecting the handler, being the fastest dog, and apprehending suspects. Springfield Police Department officer Conner O’Leary said he was excited to show off to the community what police dogs can do with his K-9 companion Kirby.
“Community is our biggest thing, it's an opportunity for us to provide a big event for the community,” O’Leary said. “It's free of charge, bring people out here and just showcase what police dogs do in their community.”
Officer O’Leary spoke about the special bond K-9s and their handlers have, saying that Kirby’s part of his family.
“We'd have coworkers that you’d become close with and things like that, but the thing with that is, as coworkers, you get a break from them,” Officer O’Leary said. “Me and Kirby are constantly with each other so he knows when I'm having a bad day, I know when he's having a bad day, we're able to read each other and constantly, every night, we take care of each other.”
Gates for the event open at 11 a.m., and admission will be free and open to the public. There will be T-shirts, hats, and other Springfield K-9 unit merchandise available to buy. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of equipment and training for K-9 units.