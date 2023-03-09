Springfield police investigating suspicious death at mobile home park; more details about person charged in death come to light

GLENWOOD, Ore. -- A person of interest has been arrested in the death of a resident of a mobile home park, Springfield Police Department reported.
The victim has been identified as Alta Edith Vasbinder.
According to SPD, they were called to the Midway Manor mobile home park on Henderson Avenue in Glenwood in the evening of March 7 for a reported suspicious death. SPD said that once they arrived, they identified Michael Patrick Hill, 30, as a person of interest at some point during their investigation. Hill was later found in the area of 54th Street and Main Street in Springfield and taken into custody, Springfield police said.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to Springfield Police Department.
Jail records show that Hill has been sent to jail six separate times since the start of 2023 for a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges. Records show that Hill never stayed in jail for longer than four days for any of these incidents.
According to Chris Parosa, Lane County Chief Deputy, the continuous dismissal of cases against Hill is a result of his mental state.
"In this case, Mr. Hill had been sent to the Oregon State Hospital where they are commanded to provide periodic evaluations of his mental health status," Parosa said. "While at the Oregon State Hospital on these six pending cases it was determined that they could not restore him to fitness."
Parosa said if an individual is deemed unfit to aid and assist their attorney in their own defense, but are not considered extremely dangerous, state law says the court has no choice but to release the individual and dismiss their case.
Despite the variety in charges brought against Hill, kidnapping and burglary among them, he was not considered dangerous enough by the state to be removed from society.
For a person to be considered extremely dangerous by the state, they need to have committed a heinous crime, like murder or assault with a weapon, according to Parosa.
Parosa said there have been six cases, including this death, where an individual not fit to defend themselves in court has gone on to commit a heinous crime.
Neighbors in the area said they were all alerted earlier that day by police about a murder investigation in the area. They were asked by the on-site manager, Ron Harris, to lock their doors and stay inside.
“We do have a lot of homeless that come through the park, I've already had to remove at least seven people this year alone,” Harris said. “So, we do have a problem here.”
“A lot of the residents here are on edge,” said Stephanie Miller, a resident of the mobile home park. “A lot of elderly people live here and they're a little uneasy right now because of this."
Another resident said she had found a suspicious bike in the area, and police are looking into it.
Jail records show that, as of March 8, Michael Patrick Hill is in the Lane County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. He is not currently eligible for bail or early release.
Hill first appeared in court on March 9, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
KEZI 9 News is working to learn more details about the case and the investigation. Stick with us for more updates as the situation unfolds.