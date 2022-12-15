Springfield police, local law enforcement practice active violence drills

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Police cars and SWAT vehicles swarmed around an elementary school in Springfield on Thursday afternoon, but there was no incident – instead, law enforcement was taking on a training exercise.
Springfield Police Department has been hosting a training exercise at Mohawk Elementary School, along with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police. Thursday, December 15 was their fourth day of the exercise. The drills that law enforcement agents practiced included hallway movements, room entries, and making decisions under pressure. Sergeant Justin Myers of Springfield police said it’s all meant to prepare them for the worst.
“Obviously these are the incidents that are few and far between, but when they do happen, they're significant, they're high stakes, and we want to prepare our officers to respond as best they can to these types of incidents and the time for them to learn is now and not when it's happening,” Sgt. Myers said. “So, if we can prepare them with training, the outcomes will be much, much better.”
Myers said they no longer train for an “active shooter,” instead preferring the term “active violence.” This covers a wider variety of attacks, including edged weapons, explosives, or any situation where a person is trying to inflict damage or harm on innocent bystanders in a public gathering.
Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer said the impetus to conduct the exercise was the Uvalde school shooting in May. Chief Shearer said the response he saw in Uvalde was a complete failure.
“I think it's clearly understood around the country, and it has been for a long time, that police have to immediately go in to stop the killing,” chief Shearer said. “What we saw, in Uvalde was, early on, a brief attempt at that, and then what I would describe it as a total failure from that point forward, and that's entirely on the shoulders of the leadership of those agencies involved.”
Chief Shearer said one of the most critical roles the police department plays is to protect the children of the community. The exercise was undertaken alongside the LCSO and OSP because, in the event of any real violence, law enforcement agencies from all over the region would respond.