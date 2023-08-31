Springfield police officer shot during response to disturbance; nearby residents react

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield Police Department officer was wounded during a response to a reported disturbance at a home in Springfield earlier on Thursday.
Authorities said that the Springfield Police Department responded at about 8:09 a.m. to a report of someone breaking items in the street and acting erratically on Market Street. Police said the suspect had gone into a house by the time they got there. As they responded, shots were fired from inside the house at about 8:36 a.m. and an officer was struck, SPD said. Police said the injured officer received emergency medical aid and is reported to be in good condition at a local hospital. No officers returned fire, according to Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer.
He said, "The strength that they showed when this happened, the responding officers. Everybody and every agency did an outstanding job here, and we're really fortunate something worse didn't happen here today."
Police said the suspect fired more shots as they worked to establish a perimeter, but no one else was injured. Due to the incident involving an injured officer, the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Eugene Police Department, Oregon State Police, and LCSO's crisis negotiation team were also dispatched to the scene with multiple resources that included drones and heavy vehicles, police said.
Chief Shearer added, "The Eugene Police Department, The Lane County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, all of them in conjunction with the SPD SWAT team and the SPD crisis negotiation team were able to successfully resolve this incident without any further injury to anyone."
Authorities said that nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Negotiators were able to contact the suspect, who agreed to leave the house and come into police custody. Charges have not yet been filed, police said.
Rita Vait, who lives just a few doors down from where the shooting took place, said she had no idea what was going on and was surprised because she would have never expected an incident like what happened down the block to occur.
"I was scared because there were so many, like there were cars and unmarked rigs parked in front of my house with their lights on," Vait said. "Not knowing what's going on, how far away from my house it was, how safe we were, it was a little scary."
Employees of businesses nearby said it was especially concerning because all they knew was that something dangerous was happening.
Line cook Devon Eabis said all he saw were countless police and SWAT vehicles turning the corner. He said he was concerned as his only way to know what was going on was by listening to police radio
"Anybody could have ran in here with a weapon or anything." Eabis said. "Any of us could have gotten hurt."
The situation was resolved in timely manner, and nearby residents were impressed with how quickly and efficiently police and other officials handled the situation. They are not too concerned with anything like this happening in the future, especially because neighbors emphasized how safe the neighborhood generally is.
"This is not going to happen everyday," Vait said. "This is not the normal here. I'm not any more scared this morning than I was last night when I went to bed."
Springfield police officials said there is presently no danger to the community and anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3714.