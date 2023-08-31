Springfield police officer shot during response to neighborhood disturbance

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield Police Department officer was wounded during a response to a reported disturbance at a home in Springfield earlier on Thursday.
Authorities said that the Springfield Police Department responded at about 8:09 a.m. to a disturbance at a home on Market Street. Police said shots were fired from inside the house at about 8:36 a.m. and an officer was struck, SPD said. Police said the injured officer received emergency medical aid and is reported to be in good condition at a local hospital. No officers returned fire, authorities said.
Police said the suspect fired more shots as they worked to establish a perimeter, but no one else was injured. Due to the incident involving an injured officer, the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Eugene Police Department, Oregon State Police, and LCSO's crisis negotiation team were also dispatched to the scene with multiple resources that included drones and heavy vehicles, police said.
Authorities said that nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Negotiators were able to contact the suspect, who agreed to leave the house and come into police custody. Charges have not yet been filed, police said.
Springfield police officials said there is presently no danger to the community and anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3714.