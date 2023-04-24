Springfield police searching for missing elderly man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield police are putting out an alert for a missing 77-year-old man whose family said has undiagnosed dementia.
According to Springfield Police Department, family members of Wesley Swanger, 77, last heard from him on Sunday, April 16, 2023. He has not been heard from or seen since. According to family members of Swanger, he has multiple medical conditions that require medications that he does not have. Furthermore, the family said Swanger has undiagnosed dementia and can get very confused.
Springfield police described Swanger as standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with a grey beard and balding hair. Police said he was likely driving his dark grey 2006 Ford Ranger pick-up truck with license plate TRL655. Police said he frequently patronizes WinCo, Fred Meyer and Albertsons in Springfield.
Springfield police ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Swanger contact them at 541-726-3714 and reference case number 2302827.