 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield police searching for missing teen potentially in danger

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaycie Hughes missing poster

A missing poster shared by the Springfield Police Department for 13-year-old Kaycie Hughes.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a 13-year-old girl who did not return home after a football game.

According to SPD, 13-year old Kaycie Hughes went to the Thurston High School football game on the evening of September 15. Her mother reported her missing on Saturday after she did not come home.

Springfield police said Hughes is potentially in danger due to a medical condition and she does not have her medication with her. As of 3:30 p.m. on September 16, Hughes had been missing for roughly 18 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD at 541-726-3714.

Albert James joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a weekday news reporter and weekend news anchor. If you have any story ideas, you can email Albert at albertjames@kezi.com.

Recommended for you