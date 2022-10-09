Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO NOON PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft at 10 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Dense Fog Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday. Small Craft Advisory, from noon Monday to noon PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&