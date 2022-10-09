 Skip to main content
Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June

  • Updated
  • 0
Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Springfield Police Department is honoring two local residents who helped to stop an attempted kidnapping back in June.

It happened on June 6th in the south of 48th Street near Daisy Road. 

Neighbors saw what was going on and quickly called 911.

They gave police descriptions of Hoover's car and where he was headed. Because of this, police were able to track him down quickly.

Police said 28-year-old Tanner Hoover of Ashland is the suspect, who took his own life following the failed kidnapping attempt.

Tanner Hoover

Police tried to stop him on Camp Creek Road and Highway 126.

Chief Andrew Shearer will formally recognize the efforts of those two neighbors in stopping the kidnapping.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the Springfield Justice Center. 

