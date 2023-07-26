Springfield Police to combine annual open house with National Night Out

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – This year, the Springfield Police Department will be combining their annual open house with the National Night Out, a national campaign focused on building partnerships between police and the community they serve.
This year’s event is scheduled for August 1 and will start at 4 p.m. at the Springfield Justice Center in downtown Springfield. Springfield Police’s public information coordinator, Zak Gosa-Lewis, said he looks forward to the opportunity to answer questions from the public and show kids a bit about what they do on a daily basis.
“I just think it's a great opportunity for the community to ask questions,” said Gosa-Lewis. “That's the big thing for me, is I want folks to come and ask questions, and, you know, kinda poke around and get to see stuff, and I think it's, you know, we do a good job of doing that with our community events when it comes to the kids, but one of the things I like to say is, you know, those open car tours and, you know, trying on a vest or doing things like that, that's just as much for the adults as it is kids.”
More than 500 people attended last year’s event, and hopes are high that this collaboration will make the event even bigger. Along with vehicle tours, there will be shaved Kona Ice and an appearance by Eugene Springfield Fire.
The public will have an opportunity to check out police vehicles up close, meet with officers and staff, and learn about special units and teams within the department. In previous years, the open house was held on a Saturday in September, but police said it was tough to compete against Oregon Duck football games, so they combined their efforts with the National Night Out campaign.
“My idea to, to get National Night Out and Open House together was one that I just, I really wanted the National Night Out to be hosted at the police department…,” said Chris Solares, a community outreach coordinator for Springfield Police, “so that people in the community can actually come and see, you know, where their tax dollars go to.”