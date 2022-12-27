Springfield Public Library launches new app for library patrons

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Public Library is making visits easier with the launch of a new phone app.
The Springfield Public Library says patrons won’t have to fumble through their purse, wallet or bag to find their library card thanks to the new Lane Libraries OR app. Officials say patrons can search the catalog, place holds, check due dates and even add their children’s cards using the app, saving tons of time at check-out. Springfield public Library also says the app works with other libraries in Lane County including the Fern Ridge, Cottage Grove and Creswell libraries.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this app to our patrons,” said Library Director Emily David. “Patrons can search the catalog, place holds, check their due dates and parents can even add their children’s cards and easily move between them at check-out time.”
Those interested in the app can visit their phone’s app store and search for “Lane Libraries OR” or call the Springfield Public Library at 541-726-3766 for more information.