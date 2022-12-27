 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING LATER THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY...
...STORM WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt this evening, with
gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually ease back to 15 to 25 kt
overnight. Seas 25 to 28 ft this evening will subside overnight,
down to around 18 to 20 ft by 6 am Wednesday. Dominant period of
15 seconds will continue.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence, from
shore out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Springfield Public Library launches new app for library patrons

  • Updated
  • 0
Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Public Library is making visits easier with the launch of a new phone app.

The Springfield Public Library says patrons won’t have to fumble through their purse, wallet or bag to find their library card thanks to the new Lane Libraries OR app. Officials say patrons can search the catalog, place holds, check due dates and even add their children’s cards using the app, saving tons of time at check-out. Springfield public Library also says the app works with other libraries in Lane County including the Fern Ridge, Cottage Grove and Creswell libraries.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this app to our patrons,” said Library Director Emily David. “Patrons can search the catalog, place holds, check their due dates and parents can even add their children’s cards and easily move between them at check-out time.”

Those interested in the app can visit their phone’s app store and search for “Lane Libraries OR” or call the Springfield Public Library at 541-726-3766 for more information.

