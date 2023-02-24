Springfield residents frustrated after mailbox break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Residents in the Gateway area are concerned and frustrated after someone broke into their mailbox on Oakdale Avenue.
Neighbors said the box was broken into sometime within the last week or so -- forcing them to go out of their way and stop by a local post office to see if they have any mail. They said they are frustrated the United States Postal Service has not been able to come by and fix it.
One neighbor said she was never notified the mailbox was out of service, while another said he had to let other people know about the situation.
Resident Tammy Richmond said she discovered it herself one morning after work. Because she orders items for her pregnant daughter, she said she is not sure whether packages would come to her porch or if she would also have to pick them up. She said the whole situation has been inconvenient and frustrating – especially as she has no idea when the mailboxes would be replaced.
“It didn't seem like I could get straight answers from the post service today when I stopped to get a couple pieces of mail that weren't there when my daughter stopped yesterday,” she said. “And she pretty much got the same, 'well, you're not the only that had a mailbox broke into and yours is one of the newest ones. So, it's gonna be a while.’ ”
A request for comment from the United States Postal Service was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.
A viewer sent KEZI 9 News photos of mailboxes in his neighborhood, which showed them in a similar condition after being broken into. The viewer said there is an ongoing debate between the postal service and his property manager about who is responsible for fixing the boxes, leaving them in limbo.
Elizabeth Tuttle, another Gateway area neighbor, said that even if the box gets fixed, she is concerned it will get broken into again.
“If they do put a new one, is it just gonna get busted into again,” she said. “There's graffiti all over it already and you can see evidence of tampering before.”
Tuttle said she stopped getting mail but never understood why. When she called her local post office for more information, she said was never able to reach someone.
“Somebody should’ve contacted all of us by now at least – so that’s really frustrating,” she said.
Tuttle said she was expecting a letter from the I.R.S. when the mailbox was broken into. With tax season around the corner, she said fixing the mailbox should be a priority for the postal service.
“Some people for all you know could be getting their tax refund checks in the mail -- so that's really important,” she said. “You would think that maybe they would be a little bit more on top of repairing it or putting a new one up. I would almost want to know if we could get our own personal mailboxes closer to our doors.”
The Springfield Police Department said there are a few things people could do if they find themselves in a similar situation, with pieces of sensitive mail missing:
• Make a report – If people believe mail was stolen during a mailbox break-in, people should call the department’s emergency line to file a report.
• Check for suspicious bank activity – Review bank and other financial accounts using online services for any suspicious charges.
• Check credit – Free credit checks are available every three to six months and can be used to see if any unauthorized lines of credit or accounts have been opened.
Richmond said she is concerned the break-in could go beyond the boxes.
“If they're going to break into that, are they gonna come down and mess with our – is my car safe now? Is my house safe now?” she said. “If they're gonna take it out on a box -- I park near the street, so is my car safe?"