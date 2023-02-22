Springfield residents speak out after shelter in place ordered for police activity

SPRINGFIELD, Ore -- Four schools were sent into lockdown and neighbors were told to shelter in place while police dealt with a standoff in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Eugene police, local and state law enforcement were first alerted by homeland security in Seattle about a possible wanted suspect in the area. It is currently unknown what they were wanted for.

Police said that after an extended pursuit, the suspect and a female passenger ditched their vehicle before hiding inside a home on G Street and 14th street.

Rachel is a neighbor who lives right next to the home that the two suspects were hiding in. She said that the home is owned by an elderly couple who were fortunately not present during the entire ordeal.

“We noticed that they're not home, and so it happened at the time where it didn't affect them personally so hopefully their house is not damaged in any way,” Rachel said. “We’re glad to know they were not inside, because if those suspects did have weapons that they could've harmed them in some way."

Because of the situation, schools such as Springfield High School and Two Rivers-Dos Rios Elementary School were held in lockout for the entire duration of the standoff, which ended in the afternoon. Lacy Hetland lives down the street from the standoff, and said there seems to be a growing trend of police activity in Springfield.

"I honestly think we've all kind of started getting used to weird stuff happening, so whether or not there’s a school it' s just pretty sad that there’s so much crime that’s been happening to me,” Hetland said. “It doesn't matter if there’s a school six blocks down the road or a block down the road, it’s just become the norm, and it honestly doesn't freak me out that much because it's just a normal thing that’s been happening around here."

Eugene police officer Jake Thomas and K-9 Ayk were able to locate the suspects before the pair ultimately surrendered without incident.

This is still an ongoing investigation, so KEZI 9 News will keep you updated once more information is made available.