Springfield road improvements completed – three years ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Street repair efforts funded by a bond measure enacted in 2019 have been completed three years ahead of schedule, according to Springfield city officials.
According to Springfield officials, back in 2017, an assessment found that more than 50% of Springfield’s streets were rife with cracks, potholes and grooves. The assessment also estimated the cost to fix the roads to be about $40 million. To address this need, the Springfield City Council referred Bond Measure 20-296 to the November 2018 election. Voters passed the measure, which proposed a five-year $10 million bond to fund repairs on several city streets.
Work to repair Springfield’s streets began in 2019, right after the measure was passed. According to officials, streets fixed using bond measure funds include:
• 14th Street - Main Street to A Street & E Street to G Street
• Commercial Avenue - 42nd Street west approximately 450 feet
• 42nd St - Main Street to approximately International Paper
• Highbanks Road/58th Street - 52nd Street to Thurston Road
• Mohawk Boulevard - G Street to Highway 126
• Olympic Street - Mohawk Boulevard. to 28th Street
• Thurston Road - 58th Street to 69th Street
• Centennial Boulevard - Aspen Street to Prescott Lane
According to Springfield city officials, the final road project identified in 2018 was completed in Summer 2022. A section of Centennial Boulevard from Aspen Street to Prescott Lane got new pavement and redesigned sidewalks that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Officials said the bond measure originally laid out a six-year period between 2019 and 2025 to spend funds collected from the tax enacted by the measure. Springfield officials said they were able to finish all projects by 2022, three years ahead of schedule.