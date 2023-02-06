Springfield’s GuestHouse Inn starts to come down, as local groups continue to help former residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Couches, refrigerators and mattresses that used to fill rooms at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites now fill the hotel’s parking lot.

The displaced furniture comes as the building is in the process of being demolished. A worker at the site told KEZI 9 News the work started on February 1, and it was unclear when the work could wrap up.

In December 2022, the Eugene-Springfield Fire Marshall’s office forced residents out after finding several fire and health code violations that they say posed a danger to the people inside. The building has sat empty ever since.

Eugene resident Wendie Rainbow said she would like to see the site developed into affordable housing. She said the inn stands as a symbol of the area’s ongoing housing crisis.

“I suppose you could call it an eyesore, certainly,” Rainbow said. “But it is just a reminder of what's going on in this county right now -- not great things, necessarily, when it comes to housing.”

When the building was cleared out, organizations like HIV Alliance came to help the individuals and families who called the hotel home. They connected people with short-term housing at other hotels and warming shelters.

Renee Yandel, executive director of HIV Alliance, said that was just the start of their work. After getting people off the streets, they have been working to get them into more long-term housing. While they were able to get a number of people into stable housing situations, she said they are still trying to help others.

“They can get on a waitlist and that doesn't mean that there's an opportunity for them immediately,” Yandel said. “That can be a long-term process that we're helping folks kind of deal with the reality of not having a place to be.”

She said the process is personalized to each person to match their individual housing needs and their ability to access resources.

Yandel said the community can get involved by supporting the vast network of organizations that help people in need of housing.

“What folks need are basic needs things, you know -- so making donations to organizations that give out tents or tarps or sleeping bags or household goods. Or those organizations that are providing safe and stable housing to people,” she said. “I think that is the most important thing -- we just do not have enough resources, there is not enough available for people.”

Yandel said the events that transpired at the GuestHouse Inn are a snapshot of the larger affordable housing crisis. She said people in the community should engage with the discussion on how to create more available housing.