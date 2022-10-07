Springfield Saddle Shop owner looking to hand over the reins

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One Springfield man is looking to retire from his saddle shop, and he’s ready to hand over the reins to someone new.
Jack Flint owns the Springfield Saddle Shop on Franklin Boulevard in the Glenwood area, and he says he’s getting burned out after years in the business. Flint says he’s looking to give away the business for free to someone local, with business savvy and a passion and desire for tack shop work. He says he’d still like to work in the store for the new owner so he can continue leatherworking.
“I don't need a pocket full of money,” Flint said. “I have my retirement checks, and if I was able to work and make things that I want to make I'll be fine.”
Flint said he’ll work with the new owner to teach them the ropes, but they will have to take over the rent, phone bills and utilities. He said he has about $40,000 worth of merchandise and equipment used to make saddles, wallets, briefcases, hats and nearly any other leather craft imaginable. Flint said he’s been contacted by people from all over the country with offers, but he would prefer to give the shop to a local customer because he knows they have the passion and desire for his line of work.
“The people who come in here and paid me to do things are the ones that supplied the funds to build what this is and to put all this stuff in here, they did that. Well, let's save it for them,” Flint said.