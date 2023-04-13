Springfield schools to add cosmetology to career technical education program in fall 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Springfield Public Schools will add cosmetology to the district's career technical education (CTE) program starting this fall, district officials said.
The district will be adding a modular building on C Street between 10th and 12th which will provide space for instruction in aesthetics, areas for styling hair, and both manicure and pedicure stations.
Aligned with community college standards, the program will prepare students for the board of cosmetology exam and enter the workforce. Outside of high school, cosmetology school typically costs about $25,000, and this program is free to Springfield Public Schools students.
“I mean, I think this is life-changing,” Mindy Leroux, high school director Springfield’s public schools. “To be able to just graduate and sit for your exam, and then go to work, and not have to have $25,000 worth of debt right away, is amazing. That is such a gift and an opportunity, and I hope that our students see that.”
Leroux said she'd observed some female students that had become less engaged with school had expressed interest in careers in salon services. Many of the existing CTE programs primarily served male students and this program bridges the gap to bring more female students into a program that can prepare them for post-graduation careers, she said.
There are three other programs in the state: two in Salem and one in Coquille, she said.
Once accepted into the program, students are transferred into Gateways High School, where they will also complete their remaining graduation requirements.
Shirley Arnett, the cosmetology teacher at Gateways, said that technical skills are an important part of the industry and this program provides those interested in cosmetology with a valuable opportunity.
More information on the program can be found on the Springfield School District’s website.