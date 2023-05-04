Springfield seeks sidewalk artists for storm drain painting

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The City of Springfield is looking for local artists to help beautify its storm drains and promote clean water.
Between May 4 and June 14, Springfields’ stormwater team is looking for artists anywhere in Oregon to participate in their storm drain mural painting project, UpStream Art. The city will select four artists to paint murals around four specially-selected storm drains in Springfield. The public is invited to watch the artists paint their murals on July 20 and 21.
Springfield officials said that pollution from urban runoff is a major threat to the Willamette and McKenzie Rivers. Contaminants are washed from roofs, roads and parking lots into the storm drains, which carries the dirty water directly into local waterways. Officials hope the murals will be a simple, yet powerful reminder that Springfield’s streets are directly connected to local waterways by the storm drains. This year’s UpStream Art theme is “clean rivers start here.”
“Stormwater is not cleaned before it’s released into local rivers. That’s why we want to keep pollution out of storm drains in the first place,” said Peter Jaeger, an environmental services technician who leads the project. “Everyone cares about clean water. We need it for drinking, recreation, agriculture, and industry. Not to mention the countless people, animals, and plants that live downstream from Springfield that also rely on clean water.”
Springfield is upstream from Eugene and many other cities along the Willamette River. Keeping water clean in Springfield benefits people and wildlife all over the Willamette Valley. More information on UpStream Art and a link to apply to create art can be found at the project’s website.