Springfield Spring Cleanup eases disposal of larger items for residents, city says

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A free recycling event this weekend will give residents an opportunity to dispose of difficult-to-recycle items, according to the City of Springfield.
The city said that its annual Spring Cleanup event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 20, and is a chance for residents to get rid of larger items, such as TVs, appliances, scrap metal and scrap lumber, among other items.
One caveat is that loads in enclosed vehicles will not be accepted, due to safety concerns for event staff and volunteers, city officials said.
Acceptable items include automotive batteries, appliances, building materials, clothing, electronics, furniture, ink and toner cartridges, scrap metal, Styrofoam, tires and yard debris, according to the city’s website.
City officials said that alkaline batteries, fluorescent lights, garbage, roofing shingles and household chemicals will not be accepted.
Springfield officials said the event will be held in Glenwood at the EcoSort facility located at 3425 E. 17th Ave, which was selected for the property’s ample space and on-site facilities that will make it easier to unload and sort materials.
More information can be found online.