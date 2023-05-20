Springfield Spring Cleanup returns

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – The City of Springfield’s Spring Cleanup event returned Saturday after a three year pause due to the pandemic.
The event on May 20 at the EcoSort facility in Glenwood was only available to people living within Springfield city limits. Residents had the chance to recycle their large items or hard-to-recycle materials.
"We're seeing a lot of people bringing in just cleaning up stuff,” Steven Cornelius, the event’s coordinator, said. “A lot of recyclables, great things to bring and St. Vincent's and cleaning up their yards so, I think it's going great."
After items were dumped they would be looked over, and in some cases, donated to St. Vincent De Paul if staff determined they could still be used. Cornelius said it is a unique opportunity for people living in the city.
"A lot of people that take advantage of this may not have the financial means or the time to wait for other events,” Cornelius said. “It's a one-day event here all day and you can come and get rid of as much as you've got."
People who stopped by were excited to jump on the chance to dump what they no longer wanted at no cost to them. Some said it was perfect because there are no other free opportunities for something like this.
“What am I most happy to get rid of? The old air conditioner, and I have an old swimming pool that’s kind of dilapidated,” said Ed Cunningham, who stopped by the event.
They were dumping things like yard trimmings, televisions, and old tires.
Cornelius said having this in Springfield is important, and benefits people in many different ways.
"We think it's extremely valuable for, not just for the cost benefit of the citizens but also those that can't, they might end up in a ditch, in our storm water systems, because they have no means to pay,” he said. “Or it ends up in the landfill and seeps in so we're keeping that out of the landfill and out of any other place."
Prior to the three-year wait, the event had run for 32 consecutive years. Staff said they are looking forward to holding the event next year so it can go back to being an annual event once again.