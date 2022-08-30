 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...


* WHAT...High temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high
heat risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Springfield street lights being replaced with more efficient, longer lasting LEDs

  • Updated
  • 0
Springfield crew working to replace streetlight

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New street lights are going in as old ones burn out, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Springfield public works crews have been replacing the outdated street lights with LED fixtures that are reportedly 70% more energy efficient. City officials say they will also last four to five times as long and allow for better control of light output than older high-intensity discharge lighting. Officials say this combination of efficiency and control will save the city -- and taxpayers -- quite a bit of money over the lifetime of the lights.

Officials say the project is not adding new street lights, but it is updating about 4700 old dark orange lights with brighter LED lights. The city of Springfield is currently working with a consultant to audit the lighting system so they know what lights will need to be replaced. Right now, officials say the installation of the rest of the lighting systems is planned for the first half of 2023.

According to Scott Miller, a Traffic Operations Engineer with Springfield, the old lights are also being replaced as they burn out.

“We regularly hear from citizens about things they like and things they don't like, and lighting occasionally comes up as one of those things,” Miller said. “We've been kind of organically replacing some street lights as they fail, and I think it's kind of exciting to see this old aging infrastructure that's going to be completely modernized.”

The city of Springfield says the project was made possible by funding received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA was passed in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you