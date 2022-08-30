Springfield street lights being replaced with more efficient, longer lasting LEDs

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New street lights are going in as old ones burn out, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Springfield public works crews have been replacing the outdated street lights with LED fixtures that are reportedly 70% more energy efficient. City officials say they will also last four to five times as long and allow for better control of light output than older high-intensity discharge lighting. Officials say this combination of efficiency and control will save the city -- and taxpayers -- quite a bit of money over the lifetime of the lights.
Officials say the project is not adding new street lights, but it is updating about 4700 old dark orange lights with brighter LED lights. The city of Springfield is currently working with a consultant to audit the lighting system so they know what lights will need to be replaced. Right now, officials say the installation of the rest of the lighting systems is planned for the first half of 2023.
According to Scott Miller, a Traffic Operations Engineer with Springfield, the old lights are also being replaced as they burn out.
“We regularly hear from citizens about things they like and things they don't like, and lighting occasionally comes up as one of those things,” Miller said. “We've been kind of organically replacing some street lights as they fail, and I think it's kind of exciting to see this old aging infrastructure that's going to be completely modernized.”
The city of Springfield says the project was made possible by funding received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA was passed in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.