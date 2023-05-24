Springfield students learn about public infrastructure at Public Works Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Hundreds of students showed up to Springfield City Hall on Wednesday to learn about public works from local professionals.
It looked like a carnival, but it was really a way to teach some third-graders in Springfield all about what goes into planning, running and maintaining a city. Students learned about everything from stormwater, wastewater, and streets to traffic lights and tree trimming. About 400 students made their way to the Springfield City Hall on May 24 for the event.
There were booths set up based on classic carnival activities, but with a public works twist. A traditional bean bag toss was turned into a game of red light, green light where students could earn tosses by answering road safety questions. Students also spent time at the equipment rodeo, learning about the equipment that public works staff use to maintain infrastructure like traffic lights and stormwater pipes. Sanipac was also there with their Duck truck and a recycling game.
Springfield Public Works officials like Mike McGillivray said the event was a chance to show young students some cool equipment and possibly get them interested in a future in public works.
“It's fun to see them come in and have a good time, and learn a lot about public works, get to do some fun activities and see the cool equipment,” McGillivray said. “Some of the fun demonstrations they're showing off is something they normally wouldn't get to see, so it's nice to bring them out and show them what we do.”
The event was part of National Public Works Week, a celebration of the tens of thousands of people around the United States who provide and maintain the public infrastructure that communities rely on.