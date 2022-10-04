Springfield teacher wins prize for excellence in teaching

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield automotive technology teacher was recognized for his work in a big way with a big prize early on Tuesday, getting $50,000 to go towards his class.
Mark Simmons teaches automotive and diesel technology at Springfield High School. He was one of 768 teachers who either applied or were nominated for the Harbor Freight Tools for School Prize for Teaching Excellence. In addition to the award, Simmons received a $50,000 check in a surprise ceremony in the morning of October 4.
Springfield High School and Harbor Freight said Simmons went above and beyond to support his students and make sure they have what they need to learn and become successful in future careers. They said Simmons even sold cars to students at salvage prices, then helped them fix up the vehicles so they would have reliable transportation to and from school. Simmons’ program would also allow students to earn college credits and shadow local professionals to provide them with apprenticeship opportunities. Simmons said he’s happy to help his students find career paths they’re passionate about.
$1.25 million in prizes went to 20 skilled trade teachers across the United States, according to Harbor Freight. The winning teachers come from several skilled trade careers including automotive, construction, welding, agricultural mechanics and machining. The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools program is meant to advance trade skills education in public high schools.