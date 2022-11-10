Springfield voters approve public safety levy

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is thanking voters after early vote totals seem to show strong support for a levy to fund the police department’s operations.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of 1:15 p.m. on November 10, 65% of Springfield voters support measure 20-327, a measure to renew a 5-year levy for jail and police services in Springfield. The police department said that election figures showed an increase in 2022 of turnout and approval when compared to previous public safety levy election results. Springfield Police Department expressed gratitude towards the voters of Springfield, as well as a commitment to protecting the safety of the community.
Ballot Measure 20-327 will renew a five-year levy of $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed value to be used for various public safety expenses. These include funding for Springfield’s municipal jail and required medical and mental health services, police funding, support personnel, and money for municipal court operations. The new levy will take effect in July 2023 and will be the same as the old one, which expires in June 2023.