Springfield woman rescued from South Sister

SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail.
The call was reportedly disconnected because of lack of cell coverage in the area.
A Special Services Deputy tried to call and text the woman several times but were unable to reach her.
The woman then reportedly made another call to the Klamath County Dispatch Center and relayed the same information. She also reported she had lost contact with her hiking partner.
Eventually around half an hour later, a search and rescue team and AirLink were requested for the area.
AirLink was able to find the woman in the area of the Le Conte Crater Trail, deputies said.
Around 6:30 p.m., the team made their way towards Devil Lake to access the South Sisters Climbers Trail.
Just after 8 p.m., search and rescue volunteers found the lost woman and walked her back out to the area where she was reunited with her hiking partner.