...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
PST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft
at 7 to 8 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up
to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 8 ft
at 7 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until midnight PST tonight. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade to kick off Saturday

Springfield Christmas Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 70th annual Springfield “Oldest and Coldest” Christmas Parade is set to kick off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The Christmas Parade is being put on by the Oregon Riders Society to raise money to help families with food drives, dinners and toys. Organizers say they have 90 floats already registered, and more will be submitting their registrations and donations on the day of the parade. For dedicated paradegoers, organizers say there will be some new faces and fenders this year.

“We have several new floats this year that we never had before,” said Danita Marks, an Oregon Riders Society member. “We have five car clubs and they range from Portland to Roseburg, and we also have a new farm involved with tractors participating so we're really excited.”

According to organizers, the parade costs nearly $10,000 and preparations have been underway since April. The parade is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on December 3. Multiple roads will be shut down for traffic control and safety. Organizers say they’re hoping for a full crowd.

“We're hoping for -- I mean, last year it hit above 10,000 folks last year, so I'm sure there's gonna be a lot more than that this year, there's a lot of healthy people out there and they wanna get out,” said Marks.

The floats will stage on Olympic Street between 21st Street and Eighth Street starting at 8:30 a.m. before they get rolling at 1 p.m. They’ll make their way south on Mohawk Boulevard, then take a right on Main Street. By about 3 p.m. they’ll wrap things up at Main Street and Pioneer Parkway East in downtown Springfield.

