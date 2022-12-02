Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade to kick off Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 70th annual Springfield “Oldest and Coldest” Christmas Parade is set to kick off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
The Christmas Parade is being put on by the Oregon Riders Society to raise money to help families with food drives, dinners and toys. Organizers say they have 90 floats already registered, and more will be submitting their registrations and donations on the day of the parade. For dedicated paradegoers, organizers say there will be some new faces and fenders this year.
“We have several new floats this year that we never had before,” said Danita Marks, an Oregon Riders Society member. “We have five car clubs and they range from Portland to Roseburg, and we also have a new farm involved with tractors participating so we're really excited.”
According to organizers, the parade costs nearly $10,000 and preparations have been underway since April. The parade is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on December 3. Multiple roads will be shut down for traffic control and safety. Organizers say they’re hoping for a full crowd.
“We're hoping for -- I mean, last year it hit above 10,000 folks last year, so I'm sure there's gonna be a lot more than that this year, there's a lot of healthy people out there and they wanna get out,” said Marks.
The floats will stage on Olympic Street between 21st Street and Eighth Street starting at 8:30 a.m. before they get rolling at 1 p.m. They’ll make their way south on Mohawk Boulevard, then take a right on Main Street. By about 3 p.m. they’ll wrap things up at Main Street and Pioneer Parkway East in downtown Springfield.