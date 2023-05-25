St. Vincent De Paul's affordable housing waitlist to open soon

EUGENE, Ore. – Saint Vincent De Paul will be accepting waitlist applications for its affordable housing program on June 1.
The property management team of the non-profit organization owns and manages over 1,500 affordable housing units across the state. The goal is to help people from all backgrounds find housing stability, and they do not cater to any one group.
"We're able to provide affordable housing for a wide variety of people,” said Miriam Major, a resident services coordinator in the program. “Whether it's people who are experiencing homelessness, or people experiencing a disability. We have a lot of people who are veterans, a lot of people in some form of recovery. And then we just have a lot of big families."
Getting into a unit is based on a waitlist that opens four times a year. The average wait time is six to 18 months.
"Our waitlist will open at 8:30 [a.m.] sharp and stay open until 9:30 [a.m.,]” Director of Property Management Ben Abbe said. “Typically, that waitlist fills up within two to three minutes. It fills up pretty quickly, but we leave it open for that duration of time until they're filled."
Each application goes through a standard screening process before being accepted. The exact requirements to be accepted change from location to location.
"So the general bullet point areas on those selection criteria that our screeners use is income, rental history, and then making sure that all the information is provided during that application and the application is completely filled out in its entirety," Abbe said.
Sarah Anderson is a mother of three, and is a resident in the affordable housing program. She said the program has given her the chance to save up while not stressing about housing. But even more important, the program has given her stability.
"That was something that I had been lacking throughout my years and it means the world to be able to come home and that's home,” Anderson said. “And you're not worrying about all the other little things."
The staff said the affordable housing program is about much more than just giving people a roof over their heads.
"Our main goal is to maintain housing for people, but it's also like I said before to set them up for success,” Major said. “So we're not necessarily here to give handouts. We're here to provide resources for people to learn how to help themselves."
Major said a key the staff focuses on is helping people help themselves.
"It's very important because it's empowering for a person in a certain position to be able to reach out on their own and do it for themselves and that's how we grow,” she said.
St. Vincent de Paul Staff said to make sure applications are filled out completely and either emailed to waitlist@svdp.usor turned in to the location at 2890 Chad Dr. on time. Incorrect information can cause delays, and late applications will not be accepted.