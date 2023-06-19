St. Vinnie's seeks Oakridge-Westfir residents for home rehab loan program

EUGENE, Ore. – St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County recently announced a low-interest loan program for homeowners in the Oakridge-Westfir area in need of health and safety-related home repairs, the nonprofit said.
The local nonprofit said on June 19 that it is working with Lane County to seek state grant funding for the program. The program provides low-interest, payment-deferred financial assistance to homeowners in the rural Oakridge-Westfir area, St. Vinnie’s said.
“This is not too good to be true; it’s not a handout, but a hand up,” said Andy Clay, manager of the RHRP program. “Over the years, hundreds of homeowners have benefited by using some equity in their home to make needed repairs without impacting the monthly household budget.”
The program provides funding for essential repairs such as roofing, foundation work, plumbing, electrical work, heating systems, insulation, accessibility issues, and more, St. Vinnie’s said.
St. Vinnie’s officials said income eligibility ranges from $47,250 for a single-resident household to $89,050 total income for a household of eight. Those who meet the income eligibility guidelines can download and submit a needs assessment form on St. Vinnie’s website via email or standard mail to St. Vincent de Paul, RHRP Dept., P.O. Box 24608, Eugene, OR 97402.
For more information, contact Andy Clay at 541-743-7128.