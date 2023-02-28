Stabbing at Roseburg Senior Center leads to officer involved shooting, locals weigh in

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly stabbed several people at the Roseburg Warming Center was shot and killed by a Roseburg Police Department officer early Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said 911 dispatchers heard multiple reports of a disturbance at the Roseburg Senior Center at about 12:45 a.m. on February 28. Dispatchers were told several individuals had been stabbed by a man at the senior center, which was being used as an overnight warming center.
"When the Roseburg police officers arrived on scene, they confronted an individual and began trying to de-escalate the situation," said Lt. Brad O'Dell, spokesperson for the Douglas County Sherriff's Office.
Despite the use of non-lethal force, officials said the man refused to cooperate. Ultimately leading to an officer shooting him. The man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.
"This is the interesting part, there are two investigations that are happening. You have the Roseburg Police Department that is investigating the stabbings and the assaults. But the Douglas County major crimes team and the sheriff's office are investigating the actual officer-involved shooting," O'Dell said.
Jason Bennett lives across the street and said he heard a gunshot and went outside to see what was going on.
"There were a ton of lights, more than the normal amount of emergency service lights," Bennett said.
He said when he found out what happened, it was a little unnerving, since it happened so close to his home.
"Things can definitely go sideways really fast. But it doesn't worry me too much," Bennett said.
Cynthia Webb works at JJ's Market, which is steps away from the center, and said the area has changed quite a bit since last November when it became a temporary warming shelter.
"If stuff like that is happening, how is anybody safe? There's been an increase in drug paraphernalia, and we have animals walking around and children, and I really don't think it's safe," Webb said.
Employee Heather O'Dell said she understands that some people need help, and a place to go when it's cold. But said they've had to double up employees on shifts, due to safety concerns.
"Our opener, she's dealing with a lot of people that are not safe. What she's going through in the early morning has become really awful for her," O'Dell said.
Officials said the involved officer was placed on paid administrative leave as is policy for the Roseburg Police Department.
KEZI reached out to the Roseburg Senior Center, but they declined to comment.