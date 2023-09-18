Stabbing victim who intervened in attack shares story

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene man is facing a number of charges after charging at a young couple with a knife, and injuring another man with a handmade throwing star.

Despite an active presence in the community, David Piccioni had been described as weird and mean by his neighbors. But on September 16, his next-door neighbor said Piccioni was aggressive, charging towards his house with a knife, trying to get to his wife.

"I have my bike, and he's gesturing at us with the knife,” Gaven Carpenter, Piccioni’s neighbor, said. “I'm trying to keep him separate from us and he's staring at my wife."

Carpenter then said he hit Piccioni with his bike to keep him away. Outside of the emotional scarring, the couple was unharmed. Instead, another neighbor was hit with a “nail bomb”.

Darin Lee Johnson described a nail bomb as an eight-and-a-quarter pound ball of lead with five-inch nail spikes in it. He said Piccioni threw one at him. Johnson was trying to get Piccioni’s attention off the young couple, when he became Piccioni’s new target.

“I realized he had thrown a knife,” Johnson said. “I tried to get over here and get the knife before he could get it so that he didn't have it. And when I went to go get the knife, he'd seen me going for his knife and that's when he chucked the nail bomb at me."

Johnson said he managed to partially block the nail bomb when it hit his side, and kept it from going too deep. But it still landed deep enough to send him to the hospital. He was released later that night.

Piccioni was known to make appearances at city council meetings and share his comments, but Johnson said he was a different person behind closed doors.

“Behind the scenes he was not nice at all,” Johnson said. “Behind the scenes he was making weapons like nail bombs, a lot of knives. Because he could throw knives.”

Piccioni was due in court September 29 for violating a court’s stalking protective order. Johnson said he believes the upcoming court appearance may have impacted his behavior.

"He told me, he says, 'I think I'm going to jail either way,' and all that,” Johnson said. “I just saw how the outcome could be. I figured that he was, he was on a last ditch effort before he went to jail."

When Johnson became a witness to Piccioni charging at the couple, he quickly put himself in harm’s way to help.

"I understand that in doing what I was doing it was quite possible, quite possible that in his state of mind and with the weapons that he had on him, that I could possibly die,” Johnson said. "By putting myself between him and the neighbor like I did, chances were greatly increased that I would -- I would die. It's like, you know, probably 80-20 percentage, you know.”

Officials said Piccioni was taken to the hospital once he was in custody. Once he is medically cleared, he will be taken to the Lane County Jail on multiple charges including second degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and assault on a public safety officer.