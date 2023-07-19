Stage 2 water notice continues in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A stage two moderate water emergency notice is continuing in Junction City, and will continue until water levels rise back up.

After asking people to voluntarily cut back on water use at the beginning of July, Junction City announced a stage two moderate water emergency notice Tuesday afternoon. The notice is a product of the town’s falling water supply.

"We like to be at about 34 feet in our tanks,” Gary Kaping, Junction City’s public works director, said. “We're currently sitting at 24 feet. So for every foot of water that we lose out of that tank is 90,000 gallons of water. So we're about 900,000 gallons of water under where we'd like to be for this time of year."

The city is asking customers to reduce their water use, and this time it is not voluntary. Kaping believes they can put an end to the problem soon if people follow the guidelines.

"I mean looking at our tanks now, if everybody was to cut back the 30 percent that we're asking, I would say within, you know, three maybe four weeks we'd be caught back up,” he said. “If they don't comply and things continue to go as south, we'll go to a stage 3 water curtailment which is no outside water use whatsoever."

The city has never gone to a stage three emergency notice. Kaping said it is up to the town’s people to make sure it stays that way.

"We don't want to get there, we don't want our customers to have to do that,” he said. “So we're just asking them to, you know, give us a little bit of time, comply with what we're asking. We're not asking you to not do anything, but we're asking them cut back."

The current restrictions allow for outdoor watering from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Odd numbered houses can water on odd dates, and even houses on even dates, but only Monday through Friday, not weekends.

Some residents are not thrilled with the idea.

"I water pretty much every day,” Junction City resident Kyle Paulsen said. “I don't plan on -- I want to have green grass, you know? Yeah I'm planning to keep watering, keep my yard looking nice, I want this town to look nice. It's a beautiful town."

Kaping said they can’t keep an eye on everyone all the time, but there will be enforcement.

"So we're not being water patrol, I mean we're not going out looking for violators,” he said. “If we get a complaint about a violator I will go talk to that person, I will explain the situation that we're in, I'll ask them to comply. If they do not comply and they do it again, there is a fine associated with it. The fine is $300."

He had a message for residents who are not doing their part.

"It's going to hurt your pocket book,” Kaping said. “I mean, I have no choice but to fine people that don't want to comply. I cannot continue to let our tanks fall because we won't be able to do the things that we want to do, which is provide drinking water and fire protection."

This is not the first time Kaping has needed to establish water restrictions to bring the supply back up. But he did say this is the lowest the tanks have ever been in his time with the city. And in the middle of fire season, the timing is less than ideal.

"That's one of the reasons we go into the curtailment,” he said. “It's that we want to make sure we have enough water on hand to fight a fire if something happens. So our fire department's really good about communicating with us when they do have a big fire on what they need and what we can do to help them. Gary: But if our tanks continue to go down we will not be able to put a fire out."

If the water levels continue to go down, the city would have to declare its first stage three notice under Kaping’s tenure in public works.

"It would be absolutely no outside water use,” Kaping said. “No watering your lawn, no watering your garden, no watering plants, no nothing. We have not-- I've been here 26 years. We've never went to a level 3. Our customers have always complied. They don't like it, they're not happy, and I get that, I understand it."

Kaping said he knows this is a difficult time, but he's optimistic Junction City residents will follow the guidelines to bring the water supply back up.

"I just really think that our customers, even though they're unhappy, they will comply,” he said. “They will do what we're asking them to do. And I know it's not fun for anybody. So I get it, I understand it, I just have a job to do."

And Kapping said it is important for the residents to understand why they need to cut back on their water use.

"The bottom line is, they have to decide whether they want to protect themselves and their neighbors,” he said. “And that's really what it comes down to. I mean, I live in this town, I'm going through the same stuff. My guys live in this town, my staff works here and lives here, we're all doing the same thing that we're asking them to do."