Start of the NFL season brings customers to Eugene's sports bars

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the 2023 NFL season gets underway, with Sunday's matchups being the first of the regular season, area sports bars are prepared to see some large crowds of professional and collegiate football fans.
With Eugene's Wetlands Brew Pub and Friendly Neighborhood Pub offering local access to NFL games, fans made their way in droves to both bars.
Assistant Manager at Wetlands Brew Pub Samantha Young said she has been planning and preparing drinks ahead of Sunday’s gameday.
"We're prepared, from the start of the week me and my general manager, Lauren, we start on Monday we prep we get ready we make sure we get everything rolling for the weekend," she said .
Regional Manager of The Friendly Neighborhood Pub, Brian Depos, said game days always bring an increase in attendance with the NFL games playing in the establishment.
“We're definitely up about--usually like NFL Sundays, you'll be up 20 to 30 percent if you have the sports package and depending on what teams are on TV," Depos said.
For many of the fans at the bars, they feel the start of the NFL season starts the beginning of a jovial time at the end of the year with friends and family coming together and apart for their favorite teams.
Gordon Reed said he has been a frequent visitor to Wetlands Brew Pub for over 20 years and the start of the NFL season gives himself something to look ahead to.
“I mean it's something I look forward to all year long and have my entire life so it's a nice time of year fall leaves are changing," he said. "We're always looking for things to get excited about because things aren't always as exciting."
Alex, who was also at Wetlands, said his friends have been coming for three years because of his fantasy football league and it is always a good time to be with his friends at the local bar.
"I’m feeling great man, the energy is very high we're doing our third year of fantasy football season together it's nice seeing all the teams.... I’m big Raiders fan this season." Alex said. "I don't know man, we're just ready for anything man. It's been a great day of football today. We're very excited."
With a long stretch of weekends ahead, Depos said he knows what to expect from customers depending on how well their teams do.
"The better the Ducks are doing, the happier people are," he said. "Then with NFL, the closer you get to the end of the season, if they're in playoff contention, it's always great for business."