State AAA American Legion Baseball Tournament held at North Eugene High School

EUGENE, Ore. – Swede Johnson Stadium at North Eugene High School is hosting the Oregon AAA American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 26.
Players between the ages of 15 and 19 from all around the state are competing for the state championship title.
Les Duman, AAA State Commissioner and Vice President of the Eugene Challengers, explained that the tournament provides the young players with an amazing experience that can lead them through their career.
“We’ve got some young men coming along that are going to be playing college baseball, and they’re playing the good quality of baseball,” Duman said.
The American Legion Baseball League has been around for almost a decade teaching kids the value of sportsmanship taught through baseball.
The Swede Johnson Stadium was also built entirely by volunteers and the Challengers, the home team of the stadium, are extremely proud of the chance to show it off.
“It’s a great venue for team to play in,” Duman said. “They enjoy playing there. It kind of gives them the feeling of being a minor league ballpark.”
Double elimination rounds start on Saturday, July 22 following the play-in rounds. The winning team will go on to play the regional tournament in Wyoming on August 2.