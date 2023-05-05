State DHS recovers unused Pandemic-EBT student benefits issued by mistake

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Department of Human Services officials said on Friday that the agency has recovered $1.32 million in unused Pandemic-EBT benefits mistakenly issued to ineligible students.
A total of $1.46 million in P-EBT benefits were issued to about 3,700 students statewide, ODHS officials said. State officials said that no one who used these mistakenly-used benefits will be penalized.
“We know that this can be confusing for families right now,” said Claire Seguin, interim director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “Families who were mistakenly issued these food benefits were told that they were eligible for the program and entitled to use the benefits to buy food for the students and children in their households. We apologize for any confusion this has caused. We want to assure anyone who has already used these mistakenly issued food benefits that they will not be penalized in any way.”
ODHS officials said an error made by a P-EBT vendor led to benefits to be incorrectly issued to some of the same students that incorrectly received benefits in 2021.
The P-EBT program was a temporary program established to provide additional food support for children whose access to school food programs was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said. ODHS officials said the benefits supplemented regular SNAP benefits.
More information can be found online.
Those with specific questions about their child’s eligibility or P-EBT card can contact the P-EBT Call Center at (844) ORE-PEBT or (844) 673-7328.