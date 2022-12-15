State economists say more people are working from home

EUGENE, Ore. -- According to state economists, more people are choosing to work from home ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gail Krumenauer, with the Oregon Employment Department, said that back in 2019, about one out of 10 Oregonians worked from home. Their latest data shows a huge increase, with one out of four Oregonians working from home daily.
"I think it's been an interesting development where we've seen some benefits to both the employers and the worker. Employees have sought more flexible options, or that work better for them, better for their schedules and situation," Krumenauer said.
Beth Eiva owns a law firm in Eugene and supports the working-from-home method.
"I feel like everyone works harder, and we're more productive," Eiva said.
She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees were given a desktop to work from home. But even after returning to the office, they kept the remote option open.
"Let's say they're home sick, and maybe they feel kind of okay, but have a cough, so they don't want to come into the office. I think people end up working more because they've got everything at home, so they end up logging on and getting things done whereas before, it was just a sick day," Eiva said.
It's the preferred method for Caitlin Howard, who works for a local nonprofit in Eugene.
"I can work from home, and I can juggle mom stuff with work stuff," Howard said.
When things get too noisy at home, she said she comes over to The District in the Fifth Street Market Alley and gets an office suite.
"I come here, and it gives me dedicated time to really focus on my work, and there aren't those distractions, but there are when you are working remotely in a home office," Howard said.
Nicole Klapman works at The District and said they've seen quite an uptick in people coming in to do their work.
"We've definitely seen an increase, especially with our private offices," Klapman said.
They offer everything from a private office to an open workspace and larger meeting rooms.