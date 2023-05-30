State emergency management officials recommend evacuation plans for wildfires

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Department of Emergency Management recommends that residents prepare for the upcoming wildfire season by developing an evacuation plan, state officials said.
Oregon’s emergency management officials said preparing ahead of an emergency can help ensure being ready if or when an evacuation takes place. Emergency alert systems by city, county, or zip code can be found online, and residents can sign up to for emergency notifications when evacuations take place, officials said.
OEM officials said that residents need to ensure their phone settings are enabled to allow for wireless emergency alerts.
Each level of Oregon’s three-level evacuation notification system is built around readiness need and increasing urgency of threat, state officials said. Level one means to be ready to evacuate, and that community members should be aware of and stay informed on the danger in their area, OEM officials said. OEM said that level two means residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, and level three means extreme local danger necessitates leaving immediately.
Once an area has been evacuated, residents should not return to the area until public safety officials say it’s safe to do so, OEM officials said.
More information can be found online.