State emergency officials say accidental 911 calls on the rise

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Department of Emergency Management said the state’s 43 public safety answering points have seen a 40 percent increase in accidental 911 calls over the past year.
State officials said that a growing number of features being added to smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets make it easier to accidentally dial 911 unintentionally. These accidental calls potentially divert resources from actual emergencies, state emergency officials said.
“As harmless as 911 hang-up calls may seem, they impact resources,” Frank Kuchta, manager of Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s state 911 program. “Each one of these calls ties up a call taker, who must call the number back to ensure there’s no emergency. If those callbacks are unanswered, an officer must locate the caller and check on their welfare. This ties up emergency responders who are then unavailable for actual emergency calls.”
Android and iPhone devices offer crash detection and emergency SOS features that can potentially trigger false 911 calls, state officials said. Oregon emergency officials said other triggers include dropping a device, putting it in a pocket or purse, or holding certain buttons too long.
State officials said if a 911 call is accidentally dialed by mistake, stay on the line and let the 911 dispatcher know it was an accident and answer whatever question they have. The 911 dispatcher will call back if the accidental caller hangs up, state emergency officials said. Oregon emergency officials said that deactivated phones will also still dial 911.
More information about emergency features on Android and iPhone phones can be found online.