State emergency officials say accidental 911 calls on the rise

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. Area of most concern is from Woodburn southward through
the cental and south Willamette Valley, including Salem and
Eugene.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy and brushy
areas, such as along roadways and railroad tracks. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

State emergency officials say accidental 911 calls on the rise

  • Updated
  • 0
911 dispatchers

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Department of Emergency Management said the state’s 43 public safety answering points have seen a 40 percent increase in accidental 911 calls over the past year.

State officials said that a growing number of features being added to smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets make it easier to accidentally dial 911 unintentionally. These accidental calls potentially divert resources from actual emergencies, state emergency officials said.

“As harmless as 911 hang-up calls may seem, they impact resources,” Frank Kuchta, manager of Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s state 911 program. “Each one of these calls ties up a call taker, who must call the number back to ensure there’s no emergency. If those callbacks are unanswered, an officer must locate the caller and check on their welfare. This ties up emergency responders who are then unavailable for actual emergency calls.”

Android and iPhone devices offer crash detection and emergency SOS features that can potentially trigger false 911 calls, state officials said. Oregon emergency officials said other triggers include dropping a device, putting it in a pocket or purse, or holding certain buttons too long.

State officials said if a 911 call is accidentally dialed by mistake, stay on the line and let the 911 dispatcher know it was an accident and answer whatever question they have. The 911 dispatcher will call back if the accidental caller hangs up, state emergency officials said. Oregon emergency officials said that deactivated phones will also still dial 911.

More information about emergency features on Android and iPhone phones can be found online.

Tags

Recommended for you