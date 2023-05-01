State emissions reduction driving planning for downtown parking changes, city says

EUGENE, Ore. -- Parking in downtown Eugene could look very different in the years to come in order to meet state emissions reductions goals.
A state mandate passed last summer promotes electric vehicle parking in the downtown area in order to reduce the city’s carbon footprint downtown.
“So, it comes from a state mandated rule change called Climate Friendly and Equitable communities that was passed last summer and that came from the fact that Oregon is behind on its climate reduction goals,” said Reid Verner, the City of Eugene’s land use supervisor in building and permits services. “The idea is to reduce our emissions by 80 percent.”
The city wants to hear from citizens on proposed changes to off street parking in the downtown area, a process that will take several years. Currently, Oregon is behind on its climate reduction goals to meet the emissions reduction goal by 2050.
The first step is in planning for parking cars throughout the city, and how to adapt to climate change and plan a community that is flexible, sustainable, and affordable. The idea is to limit non-electric vehicles downtown.
“Part of the climate friendly and equitable changes that go into effect,” Verner said, “is to reassessing how or if we have off street parking in the city so prior to see if that gets called, the city would look at the use type and the size of the use and determine how much off-street parking is required for that type.”
As of the first of this year, all development permits coming in for properties located about a half-mile of frequent transit corridors – those that have four or more stops at peak times – do not have parking requirements going forward. The city won’t mandate that property owners build parking, as that decision is up to the property owner.
Starting April 1, developments of five units or more must have EV charging conduits in at least 40 percent of parking spaces provided. The statewide goal is for 90 percent of Oregon’s vehicles to be EVs by 2035.
While the community is in favor of removing parking requirements city wide, there is some concern that if parking requirements go away, then certain developers might decide to not build parking which would result in more people parking on the streets.
People can complete a survey by May 8 to voice their thoughts on the parking plan. A virtual information session will be held on May 3 from 6 to 7 p.m.