State forest officials credit new camera for swift fire response

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry officials said that a fire sparked by lightning on Monday night was swiftly stopped from progressing thanks to early detection from a newly-installed camera last fall.
The camera provided early detection and rapid response to a May 15 fire between Sharps Creek and Mosby, state officials said. ODF said that the camera was funded by SB 762, which dedicated more than $220 million to help improve wildfire preparedness through the state.
The fire was detected around 5:30 p.m., and firefighters had it under control by 8 p.m., ODF officials said. State forestry officials said the fire was limited to half an acre in size.
“This fire was right on the edge of a unit and could have been significantly bigger had it not been detected until today.” Chris Cline, South Cascade District Forester, said. “I’m super happy for the quick and effective result and look forward to getting additional cameras on-line as soon as possible.”
ODF currently has 93 cameras at 68 sites across Oregon, state officials said. The cameras can monitor hundreds and possibly thousands of acres of land, with software that notifies the operator when smoke is on the landscape, state officials said.
ODF said that early detection is key to limiting wildfires to 10 acres or less, which can greatly reduce cost of suppression and minimize property loss.
More information on wildfire prevention can be seen online.