State forestry officials suggest alternatives to debris burning for wildfire prevention

SALEM, Ore. – With spring in full swing, Oregon Department of Forestry officials have suggestions for alternatives to burning such yard debris as tree branches and bushes, state officials said.
Forestry officials said that as the weather warms up and dries out, risk levels ramp up for wildfires. Debris burning is the most common human-related fire cause on ODF-protected lands, but there are a number of alternative means for debris disposal, ODF officials said.
State officials said that composting and chipping are two such methods, as well as recycling through a local disposal company.
Those who prefer to burn their debris may want to consider postponing their burns until the rainy fall and winter seasons, ODF officials said.
Forestry officials said checking with local fire and forestry officials before burning is wise, since burning regulations often vary by location. Burns should be done early in the day, never on dry or windy days and should never be left unattended, state officials said.
ODF said a 10-foot buffer zone void of fuels should be built around the burn pile, with no tree branches or power lines above the burn site. Gasoline or other combustibles should never be used to start or speed up a fire, officials said.
ODF said state laws also prohibit burning materials that create noxious odors or dense smoke.
Water and fire tools should be kept nearby and burn piles should be limited to four feet by four feet in size, ODF officials said. State officials said that when extinguishing a fire, the site should be drowned, the coals stirred and drowned again until the fire is cold to the touch.
Those who allow their fires to burn or spread out of control may be responsible for suppression costs for their property and their neighbors, ODF officials said.
More information can be found online.