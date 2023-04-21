State health officials optimistic as COVID-19 trends continue to decline

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon health officials say the continued decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths is an encouraging sign that an expected wave of virus subvariants for this spring will be short-lived.
Adjustments in the state’s COVID-19 forecast are expected by state officials in the months to come as health officials study infections by the Omicron subvariants known as XBB 1.16 and XBB 1.9, state officials said.
Health authorities say both these subvariants are expected to push an increase of infections in June based upon Oregon Health & Science University forecast data.
“On Tuesday, April 18, we had 172 hospitalized COVID-19-positive patients in Oregon, which was slightly higher than the week before, but still represents a steady downward trend from our recent hospitalization peak of 370 on November 29, 2022,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S. Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist with the Oregon Health Authority. “To put that number in perspective, our highest hospitalization count during the pandemic was 1,178, which occurred on September 1, 2021, during the Delta surge. We’ve come a long way.”
State officials said Sideliner is confident the state is prepared to weather a subvariant wave as it prepares for the May 11 end to the federal COVID-19 public emergency. Oregon’s percentage of patients testing positive for the virus have remained flat since the start of the year with a slight spike in late March, Sidelinger said.
Health officials said the ending of the federal public health emergency will also mean the end of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding to provide vaccines at no cost to the public since December 2020.
After May 11, the vaccines will be distributed and sold by pharmaceutical companies like any other vaccines, such as that for influenza, officials said.