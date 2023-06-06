State health officials urge protection from wildfire smoke exposure

PORTLAND, Ore. – Wildfire smoke exposure can lead to a variety of health concerns and Oregonians should minimize their risk level as wildfire season rapidly approaches, state health officials said.
Oregon Health Authority officials said that Oregonians who are at high risk of health impacts from exposure to wildfire smoke should be especially vigilant. This includes those with respiratory or heart conditions, older adults, infants, young children, and those who are pregnant, OHA officials said.
“Families living with low income and who struggle with access to health care and resources may also feel worse effects of wildfire smoke in their neighborhoods,” Banks said. “Listening out for local warnings and reports while taking protective measures can help reduce those effects for everyone.”
Symptoms may include watery or dry eyes, persistent coughing, wheezing, a scratchy throat or irritated sinuses, health officials said. OHA officials said additional signs may include asthma attacks, shortness of breath, headaches, and medical emergencies including heart attacks.
As smoke levels can rapidly change depending on fire behavior and weather conditions, the Oregon Smoke Information Blog and the Oregon DEQ Air Quality Index are useful tools for monitoring wildfire smoke conditions, state health officials said.
OHA said that staying indoors whenever possible and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity are at the top of the list for avoiding the health impacts of wildfire smoke. Those with chronic breathing conditions should follow a management and treatment plan, keep medications refilled as needed, and contact their health care providers if their chronic conditions worsen, health officials said.
OHA said that keeping windows and doors closed and using high efficiency particulate air filters or air purifiers helps to keep indoor air quality healthy.
Some communities create dedicated cleaner air spaces for those unable to create their own at home. Dial 211 or 1-866-698-6155 for a list of these public locations.