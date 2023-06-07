State lawmakers address public defender shortage

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon lawmakers have presented and advanced Senate Bill 337, a step towards a solution for the shortage of public defenders all across the state.
In November 2022, the American Bar Association reported that Oregon was short 1,300 public defense officers. The package recently introduced by the state legislature includes a number of different policies. It is highlighted by a $90 million investment in the Oregon Public Defense Commission and other resources that are working to end the crisis of the unrepresented.
The purpose of the package is to protect Oregonians’ right to representation, while also reducing lawyers’ caseloads and boosting the public defender workforce.
Stacey Lowe is a public defender in Coos County. She said having enough public defenders is essential because they have an ethical obligation to provide adequate representation.
"If we have too many clients, I'm sure you can see that that means we can't provide adequate representation,” Lowe said. “And we want to do right, just as good for our Oregon neighbors who cannot afford to go out and hire an attorney as those who can get. And that's how you get justice. Otherwise, it's not just."
A spokesperson for the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services said in a statement that the office is grateful for the significant investments made, and appreciates the legislature recognizing public defense is a vital piece of the public safety system. They called the move “a step in the right direction”.
"It is difficult for anybody who has not been a public defender to really understand what it means to be a public defender, and what we are spending our time on, and what we need,” Lowe said. “So, what I think is important moving forward is for the legislature to listen to what us experienced providers are saying.”
Lowe also said she appreciates the move by the state legislature, but there are still solutions already out there to help put an end to the shortage.
"One is we need to pay lawyers more so that they are not entering other legal fields, that they are willing to come here and do this hard but very important work,” Lowe said. “The other piece of this is we need to have reasonable caseloads. And so those are the two things that need to happen in order for us to address the unrepresented persons crisis."
After being advanced by the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Public Safety, the bill now heads to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.