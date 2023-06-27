State marine board urges safe and sober boating over holiday weekend

SALEM, Ore. – Law enforcement officers will be increasing their enforcement efforts over the Fourth of July weekend for state Boating Under the Influence of Intoxicants laws, according to Oregon State Marine Board officials.
State officials said that between July 1 and 3, marine officers will specifically be looking for boat operators impaired by drug and alcohol use. BUII laws apply for all motorized and non-motorized boat operators, including paddle boats, state marine board officials said.
“Our message is simple. Don’t boat impaired,” says Brian Paulsen, Boating Safety Program Manager with the Oregon State Marine Board. “Drug and alcohol-impaired operators on the water put everyone at risk, endangering the lives of innocent people and themselves.”
Penalties for boating under the influence of intoxicants include possible jail time, more than $6,000 in fines, loss of boating privileges, and one to three-year suspension of the boater education card, state officials said. Marine board officials said violators may also be required by court order to take another boating safety course.
Boaters can be arrested on observed impairment and marine officers can legally obtain blood, breath or urine for analysis if a boater fails standard field sobriety tests, according to state marine board officials.
More information be found at Operation Dry Water.