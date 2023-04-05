State moves to revoke conditional release of man accused of arson and attempted murder

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man who stands accused of attempting to burn down a house with his parents trapped inside may soon have his conditional release privileges revoked, court documents show.
John Paul Kliestik, then 39, was arrested in September 2021 after an incident where he allegedly trapped his parents inside their home, then tried to burn the building down. Police at the time said they responded to the scene only to be confronted by Kliestik, and an officer non-fatally shot him in the leg. Kliestik was indicted days later on numerous charges including first-degree arson and attempt to commit murder.
Court documents show that as Kliestik’s trial proceeded, his mental health was evaluated by the Oregon State Hospital in Salem in November 2022. On February 27, 2023, Kliestik was granted a conditional release by the judge in his case, Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons. This release went into effect on March 6, and court records show that it required Kliestik to refrain from using any form of intoxicants and actively participate in a treatment program.
Court records show that on March 30, a motion was filed to revoke Kliestik’s release agreement. An affidavit attached to the motion and written by a probation officer explained that Kliestik had violated his release agreement by consuming intoxicants in a particular incident, and had become belligerent as a result.
According to the affidavit, the probation officer saw a clearly intoxicated man being loud and obnoxious in the parking lot of a high school baseball game at about 8 p.m. on March 27. The officer said he later learned the man was Kliestik, and had been inappropriate with visiting parents, including allegedly propositioning two parents to come to his house after the game.
According to the probation officer, on March 29 Kliestik showed up to another high school baseball game that the officer happened to be attending and was pointed out to the officer by several parents. The officer said he went up to Kliestik, reminded him that the conditions of his release agreement required him to stay away from intoxicants, and that the District Attorney had already been informed of the previous incident. The officer strongly recommended Kliestik contact his attorney, and asked him to leave because he was making other attendees uncomfortable. According to the officer’s affidavit, Kliestik became visibly angry and said “this is between you and me.” Kliestik did eventually leave after repeating his statement to the officer.
According to the affidavit, the probation officer contacted officers at the Roseburg Police Department and told them about the incident that had just occurred. The officer told police he was worried that Kliestik would come back to the baseball game with a weapon and hunt him down. The probation officer said he was concerned that Kliestik would act like this in public, at a high school sporting event, while apparently restricted by a court-ordered agreement, and said Kliestik’s lack of self-restraint was a significant risk to the community.
Court records show a three-day trial for Kliestik is scheduled for November 7, 2023.